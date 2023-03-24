Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.83% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

