Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading 1.5% Higher

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($16.63) and last traded at GBX 1,354 ($16.63). 555,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 337,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,334 ($16.38).

Smithson Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,394.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,319.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -248.90.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smithson Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithson Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.