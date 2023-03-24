Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SCTL opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Societal CDMO has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCTL. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.

