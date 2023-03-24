Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Sohu.com Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ SOHU opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $20.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.