Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $285,000.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

