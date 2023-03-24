SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.05.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

