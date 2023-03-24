Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.19. 186,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 320,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.13. The company has a market cap of C$630.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.34.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

