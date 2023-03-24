Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading 5.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Solo Brands traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 325,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 375,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DTC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Transactions at Solo Brands
In other news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Solo Brands Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $628.04 million, a PE ratio of -93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
