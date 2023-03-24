Sonoco Products Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,081,000 after acquiring an additional 361,715 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

