SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SP opened at $32.50 on Friday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $633.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in SP Plus by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

