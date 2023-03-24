SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. 17,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 23,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

