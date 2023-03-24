SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Holdings Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

