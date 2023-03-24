SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 118.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

