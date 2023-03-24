Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 129.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

