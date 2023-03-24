Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 60,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.