State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 15,017 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 125,862 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $226.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.92.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,672 shares of company stock worth $65,155,942. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

