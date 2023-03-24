State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 215 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 42.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

