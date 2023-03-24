State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 232 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $153.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.59. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

