State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 240 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,493.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

