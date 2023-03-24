State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $105.82 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

