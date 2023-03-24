State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Littelfuse by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $259.49 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.42.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

