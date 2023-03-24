State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FOX by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth $76,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

