State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE MPW opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

