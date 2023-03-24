State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,191 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $442,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 114.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 161,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

NYSE HIW opened at $19.82 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

