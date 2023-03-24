State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 43 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seaboard by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB opened at $3,731.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.48. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,295.00 and a 1-year high of $4,394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.80%.

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

