State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,265 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.