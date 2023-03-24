State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 17.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $91.86 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.