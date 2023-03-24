State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,506,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV opened at $140.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

