State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 168,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 42,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

