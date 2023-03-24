State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $25.73 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.