State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 118.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $1,398,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock worth $7,947,106. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.