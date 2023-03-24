State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.