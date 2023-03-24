State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.26. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.