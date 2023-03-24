State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.39 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

