State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.41 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $288.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $440.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.