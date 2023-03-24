State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.44 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after buying an additional 978,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 233,580 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.