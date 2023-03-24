State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

