State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $215.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

