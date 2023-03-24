State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $331.85 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.67 and its 200-day moving average is $261.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

