State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

