State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.65 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after acquiring an additional 277,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $10,032,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.83 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

