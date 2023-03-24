State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after buying an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 107.4% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after buying an additional 28,087,050 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PG&E by 829.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after buying an additional 8,688,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 323.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

