State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $27,223,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $5,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $226.19 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.94 and a 200-day moving average of $231.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

