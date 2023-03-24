State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average is $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.30 and a twelve month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

