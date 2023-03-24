State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 683,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.49. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,257.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.