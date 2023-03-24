State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

