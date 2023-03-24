State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

