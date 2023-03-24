State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 463,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

