State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.09 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

