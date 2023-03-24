State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.11 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $58.64 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.