State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Garmin stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

